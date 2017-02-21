Media Announcement: Panasonic Set for Take Off at MWC

The 120m2 booth features technology for retail, car rental, communications, security, logistics and ground handling and brings together the automotive, business technology, industrial and eco solutions divisions within Panasonic.

One of the key technologies on show will be LinkRay, a one-to-one customer engagement tool for public spaces. It means dozens of people can simultaneously get native language information from display panels and LED lighting to their smartphone, so that display panels in an airport could contain links to transport information in multiple languages.

Also on show will be HD Beacon technology, which can assist localized mapping and wayfinding within the terminal buildings at an airport. So, for instance, airport staff or people with limited mobility could use their mobile device to find the nearest electric cart to get them quickly to their gate.

For airport retail, Panasonic will showcase its Transparent Screen, which uses projection to create spectacular window displays to pull in shoppers.

In the car rental area of the booth, Ficosa, who have had a business alliance with Panasonic since 2015, will introduce the latest technologies in connected cars. These solutions will transform the in-vehicle experience, providing innovative vehicle services, enabling more autonomous driving with higher levels of safety and efficiency.

Within the airport logistics hub area, Panasonic’s Parcel Picking Director uses barcode technology to project key parcel information onto parcels themselves, making it viewable by workers at a distance.

Panasonic Media Track allows organizations to track and optimize the deployment of mobile assets such as baggage containers, trolleys and wagons, perfect for ground handling operations, while Intelligent Warehouse Software (iWS) uses CCTV cameras and software to find lost parcels or luggage in minutes rather than hours spent manually searching through security footage.

“We know that our connected, intelligent technology solutions are well matched for the transportation market,” said Tony O’Brien, Managing Director of Panasonic System Solutions in Europe. “Our research tells us that improving the passenger journey through better connectivity and information sharing is an important driver in this space and Mobile World Congress gives us the opportunity to showcase what Panasonic can do to innovate within transportation.”

