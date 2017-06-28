Marketing Tech Company Launches Market Research App

Making major moves in mobile for the marketing world, marketing technology company Gauge Insights just confirmed to us their launch of a new mobile application — Gauge — as an innovative new way for brands to create customized market research campaigns that will provide product feedback and customer rewards within minutes.

“The strategic partnership with Focus Pointe Global has been instrumental in beta testing the app, providing valuable user and design feedback,” a provided statement reads. “Gauge’s technology will help power the FPG Think Tank platform.”

Gauge Insights, a new marketing technology company, focuses on providing what is described as “quality market research data” to companies more quickly than ever.

With its new app, the company has applied technology in a way that gives brands the ability to create various campaigns and receive feedback on new concepts, package designs, ad campaigns, and branding designs. Users of the app are then rewarded for their input by earning points, which can later be redeemed for a choice of gift cards inside of the app.

“Market research is a $44 billion dollar industry in the United States alone. At Gauge Insights, we’re able to use our technology to provide brands with customized surveys that give instantaneous, quality responses about product features to make data-driven decisions more quickly,” Jonathan Allen, Founder and CEO of Gauge Insights, said. “Our enterprise dashboard was created so companies can target an always-engaged audience with precision, allowing us to generate responses typically within minutes.”