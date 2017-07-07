Marketing Muscle: DeepMarkit Adds ‘Serious’ Marketing and Technology Strength

DeepMarkit Corp. — a producer of gamified marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes — confirmed to MMW ahead of the weekend the latest additions to the company’s admittedly “outstanding” team.

For starters, DeepMarkit announced Thursday the appointment of Jack Bogart as Chief Technology Officer.

According to an emailed statement, Jack is responsible for leading DeepMarkit’s overall technology strategy and vision. He will oversee the development of the Company’s marketing and gaming platforms, as well as vendor integrations with the aim of enriching DeepMarkit’s extensive product offering to better serve clients worldwide.

To boot, the company also confirmed the appointment of Carter Chalmers as our Director of Sales and Business Development.

With ten years experience building and managing international sales teams in the digital and mobile technology industries, Carter will drive the distribution of our unique products worldwide.

“Jack and Carter are fantastic additions to the DeepMarkit team”, says Darold H. Parken, President and CEO of DeepMarkit, “After what has been a long period of development, we are now ready to begin the many partnership integrations we have planned to reach the extent of our potential audience and these two individuals will be key contributors in that endeavour. We are excited to have these two professionals on our team.”

