Marketing Intelligence is a Piece of ‘CAKE’ for London Firm

Accelerize and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, just announced that New Media Co, a London-based online advertising agency, is continuing to use CAKE’s Cloud-based Marketing Intelligence platform to manage, monitor, measure and optimize multiple digital marketing campaigns on behalf of its clients at a greater scale.

Founded in 2013, New Media Co designs and places digital campaigns that deliver return on advertising spend (ROAS) for brands through pre-qualified leads and sales conversions. Using the latest media and technology available, the agency matches advertisers with publishers and affiliates capable of generating high-quality traffic that gets results.

CAKE’s Marketing Intelligence platform has continued to serve as the foundation for empowering New Media Co to manage relationships with advertisers and affiliates, plus keep tabs on performance across multiple campaigns and digital marketing channels. Using CAKE, the New Media Co team can monitor and assess traffic quality at a very granular level, looking at results by publisher, channel, device, time frame, revenue generated and more. CAKE is also integrated with New Media Co’s internal analytics platform, Slice, which also assesses lead outcomes.

“CAKE allows us to overcome the challenge of managing relationships with multiple lead generation publishers, affiliates and sub-affiliates,” said Simon Page, Founder Director of New Media Co. “We use the platform to identify which publishers are performing best, automate administrative tasks like payouts, and capture insights that help us ensure the best possible return for our clients. Everyone within our organization relies on CAKE in some capacity — from the analytics team to traffic, management and even UX design.”

To learn more about CAKE, click here.