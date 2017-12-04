Marketing Automation Made an Impact on Black Friday 2017

ContactPigeon, an all-in-one marketing automation SaaS startup that specializes in ecommerce with clients in US & Europe, has just published the Black Friday 2017 email marketing report.

The report is based on the email marketing activity of 200+ global brands on ContactPigeon’s platform on Black Friday 2017.

Key findings shared with MMW include:

More retailers are using email for Black Friday: +11% overall increase in total volume of emails sent on Black Friday 2017, comparing with Black Friday 2016

Sales going up: +14% revenue increase, compared to same 24 hour period on Black Friday 2016.

Desktop is (still) the Black Friday king: Despite the growing mobile usage, majority of the open and order conversions takes place via PC and Mac desktop. 51% of all Black Friday orders are made on desktop platforms, with average click rates of 43% and conversion rate at 7%.

Android on the rise: On devices, Android tops iPhone this year in terms email consumed and conversions. 21% of the emails are open on Android devices compared to 17% on iphone.

Emojis are not game winners: Two-thirds of Black Friday emails contain emojis in their subject lines. However use of emoji’s alone doesn’t ensure higher conversion to sales. In fact, sales email without emojis shows a 1.5x higher conversion rate than the ones that contain emojis.

Most active hours in terms of order rates are 10am, 9am, noon and midnight (12AM Black Friday) at 4.8%, 4.1%, 4.0% and 3.3% respectively.

Both big corporations and SMEs ran Black Friday campaigns to attract more shoppers and win over the competition. In general, brands are trying to be proactive and more creative in their marketing approach in order to stand out from the rest in the crowded holiday retail landscape.

“We are excited to see new sales records made this Black Friday across many of our clients. Even more impressive is the role of email, especially triggered campaigns, contributing to the overall eCommerce revenue. Email alone as a channel makes up ~23% of sales attribution on Black Friday 2017.” said George Moirotsos, CEO & Co-Founder, ContactPigeon.

If you want to know more, you can find the full report here.