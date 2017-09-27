Marketers Getting Smarter and Faster to Protect Practices and Processes

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council and Dow Jones have just released detailed findings of extensive research undertaken this year on the impact of programmatic media buying and automated digital advertising placement on brand reputation, consumer perception and customer trust.

According to a statement provided to MMW, The findings “call into question the merits and flaws of the $40 billion programmatic advertising market, especially the risks of digital display ads appearing alongside objectionable content.”

A report summary reveals that 72 percent of brand advertisers engaged in programmatic buying are concerned about brand integrity and control in digital display placement.

AdTech limitations have resulted in notable, image-sensitive brand ads appearing within or alongside hateful, derogatory and offensive rich media content, fake news, as well as non-contextual and inappropriate online channels. According to the new study, much of what will be discussed during this year’s Advertising Week in New York City (September 25 to 29) will face new scrutiny as brands and agencies alike call for tighter controls, greater visibility and a renewed commitment to brand safety and reputation management.

The CMO Council’s milestone research report is entitled “BRAND PROTECTION FROM DIGITAL CONTENT INFECTION: Safeguarding Brand Reputation Through Diligent Ad Channel Selection.”

The report provides insights gathered from an online study of more than 300 senior marketing decision makers, along with perspectives from among the CMO Council’s 13,000-plus members in 110 countries, controlling an estimated $500 billion in aggregated, annual marketing spend.

