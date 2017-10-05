Marketers Gain Unified View of Customers Across all Channels, Devices With BlueConic and Acxiom

On Wednesday, at the MarTech Conference in Boston, MA., BlueConic — a leading customer data platform — announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Acxiom, touted as “the data foundation for the world’s best marketers.”

According to the scoop provided to MMW, this partnership allows marketers using BlueConic’s platform to unify and enhance their first-party data in real-time by accessing Acxiom’s premium third-party referential database intelligence and data enrichment services to create a complete view of their customer across the entire customer lifecycle, through all channels and devices.

“When brands better understand consumers’ needs and preferences, consumers can engage in more meaningful ways with the brands they love,” the formal announcement reads.

Unifying, enhancing and activating customer data is a top priority for marketers in every industry today.

“Acxiom is pleased to partner with BlueConic, and we believe this partnership will provide a unique capability to the customer data management landscape,” said Chandos Quill, vice president of global data and strategic alliances at Acxiom. “BlueConic users will now have an out-of-the-box, integrated option to cleanse and enrich their B2C customer data on demand, within the BlueConic experience. Leveraging Acxiom natively within BlueConic will provide better customer data management for marketing and CRM purposes with immediate time to value.”