Marfeel Mobile Ad Solution Makes ‘News’ at MWC 2017

MMW learned Wednesday that mobile ad technology platform Marfeel, which led the way in supporting Google AMP and Facebook Instant Articles on its platform last year, has now added “immediate compatibility” with Apple News and Google Newsstand.

The news was officially announced this week in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress.

So what does it all mean? We’re told that publishers using the comprehensive Marfeel solution can implement the news app out of the box, quickly and easily, allowing them to automatically submit and distribute their own website content across all Apple formats.

Apple News and Google Newsstand readers gain faster page loads on a newly-designed app that aggregates news feeds, while publishers gain the advantage of generating revenue from desktop as well as mobile advertising in the future.

Marfeel co-founder and COO Juan Margenat notes that the Marfeel platform has long empowered customers to optimize, monetize, and speed up their websites with just a simple implementation.

“Introducing Apple News and Google Newsstand-compatible technology is the next step in our constant evolution. Just as with our existing support for Google AMP and Facebook Instant Articles, we make it painless for publishers to ensure their mobile content is compatible with Apple News and Google Newsstand,” Margenat says. “We add value by facilitating access to another new distribution channel, so publishers can build their exposure to wider audiences, and manage all channels from one point of access as well.”

