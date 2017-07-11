Marchex Touts New Integrations in Adobe Analytics Cloud

Marchex, a mobile advertising analytics company, has just announced new integrations with Adobe Analytics Cloud.

The move, we’re told, will enable marketers to both increase sales and retain customers by better understanding how customers and prospects interact with their brands.

The company also announced its promotion to Business partner in the Adobe Exchange partner program for Adobe Experience Cloud, a provided release explains.

“Today’s modern marketers are responsible for more than just driving leads. They are on the hook for delivering revenue—optimizing their marketing spend to customize and accelerate the buyer’s journey,” said Sundi Raman, Director of Product and Engineering at Marchex. “That makes the ability to measure and gain insights from phone call interactions, or an omnichannel view, critical to developing and evolving a successful marketing strategy. Marchex’s new integrations in Adobe Analytics Cloud provides brands with a holistic view of customer interactions, which enables marketers to engage and influence consumer purchase behavior with targeted content.”

A recent study by BIA/Kelsey suggests that phone calls to businesses via smartphones will exceed 100 billion this year. With Marchex’s Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products and its identity resolution service – Marchex Audience Graph – marketers have a one-stop shop where they can mine real-time, offline consumer intent from calls, and store and activate that data using Adobe Experience Cloud components.