Marchex Speech Analytics Sets Industry Standard in Customer to Business Call Analytics

Marchex, a mobile advertising analytics company, announced Thursday the results of a product test, independently verified, of its recently launched Marchex Speech Analytics solution.

Enterprise Technology Analyst Frank Ohlhorst put Marchex Speech Analytics head-to-head with the recognized leader in automatic speech recognition (ASR) systems, IBM’s Watson, and concluded that Marchex is setting the standard in speech analytics.

Marchex Speech Analytics enables enterprise and mid-sized companies to derive actionable insights from inbound phone calls from consumers to their business, to improve media spend and sales operations, and help convert more callers into customers. The recently launched technology is gaining insights daily and continuing to evolve and expand its capabilities. To validate its ascendency in the customer to business call analytics space, Marchex had an independent third party directly compare its capabilities against IBM’s Watson.

“We know this is only a sub-set of Watson’s full capabilities, but for companies looking to evaluate call data and analyze consumer to business phone calls, Marchex Speech Analytics proved superior,” said Ohlhorst. “That said, there are still elements that can be compared between Marchex and Watson, which include the accuracy of how voice is processed and ultimately transcribed, and Marchex outperformed Watson from that perspective.”

