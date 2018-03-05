What Major Technology Trends Are Disrupting the Healthcare Industry?

Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the major technology trends disrupting the healthcare industry.

“The future of healthcare is changing rapidly with medical and dental technology advances starting to accelerate and larger health systems taking notice,” the firm tells us.

Infiniti has listed the five most important trends that are disrupting the healthcare industry, which you should be aware of to sustain in the industry.

Without further ado, here are some of the trends highlighted:

Smart Technology: Predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and conversational artificial intelligence are responsible for disruptions in the healthcare industry and are introduced to reduce hospital administrators tedious work and enable smooth functioning.

The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT): This is the incorporation of applications and medical devices that are connected to healthcare IT systems using networking technologies that enable the transfer of medical information over secure networks.

Telehealth: A combination of mobile technology, document sharing, and teleconferencing to improve healthcare quality providing better healthcare access is known as telehealth services. The telemedicine technology is rapidly making its way into the ICU.

