M Science Launches Alibaba Advertising Spending Data Product

M Science, a titan in the realm of data driven research and analytics, has launched a proprietary data product that tracks the performance of e-commerce giant Alibaba’s advertising revenue. The data provides clients with an in-depth, near real-time view of top revenue-driving metrics for the company.

The Merchant Advertising Spending Data product analyzes more than 200,000 keywords with insight into price and volume measures across 13 categories and 112 subcategories on Taobao and Tmall. Key metrics include impressions, click volumes, cost-per-click (CPC), click-through-rates, conversion rates and revenue.

“In addition to the company’s core commerce segment, advertising is a key growth driver for the company,” said Henry Guo, Senior Analyst at M Science. “Our proprietary analysis of Alibaba enables our clients to view drivers of a significant portion of Alibaba’s total revenue. Our tracking data suggests that in the month of October, strong traffic growth and improving click-through-rates helped drive the growth of Alibaba’s advertising revenue, benefitting from the robust user growth and the company’s ongoing efforts to increase user engagement through personalization enhancements.”

M Science will deliver its Merchant Advertising Spending Data product monthly and will include three years of historical data beginning as of October 2014. Additionally, M Science offers a proprietary view into Alibaba’s commission revenue, tracking Gross Merchandise Volume across 18 core categories and over 70 local and international brands on Tmall.com

“Our priority is to provide clients with actionable insights derived from in-depth analysis and a panoramic view of success metrics for companies,” added Michael V. Marrale, M Science CEO. “The addition of this data product meaningfully expands the depth and richness of our China Internet and Media offering.”

We’re told that M Science’s current product suite of M Analysis and M Data cover over 430 companies and sub-brands across U.S. and European Consumer, Industrials and TMT in North America and Asia.