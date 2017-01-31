Location-Targeted Mobile Ad Spend to Soar Through 2021

MMW was briefed at length by BIA/Kelsey on their latest Industry Watch report, “Getting to $72 Billion: BIA/Kelsey’s Mobile Ad Revenue Forecast.”

The report explores one of the fastest growing areas of location-targeted media: mobile.

According to BIA/Kelsey estimates, “annual U.S. mobile ad spending will grow from $33 billion in 2016 to $72 billion by 2021, a 17 percent compound annual growth rate.”

The location-targeted portion of that overall mobile ad spend is projected to grow from $12.4 billion in 2016 to $32.4 billion in 2021. This growth translates to 38 percent of overall mobile ad revenues today, growing to 45 percent by 2021.

One of the biggest mobile success factors for local mobile is native thinking, which involves building content, apps and ads that fit the device’s unique form factor, rather than porting formats from legacy media. The smartphone’s location-tracking abilities and portability, combined with users’ transitory behavior, make location-targeted content a natural fit.

“The smartphone revolution turns ten this year, and we’ve come a long way,” said Mike Boland, Chief Analyst of BIA/Kelsey and author of the report. “But many are far behind, still operating with a desktop mindset. They’ll be left behind the next era of mobile, defined by native-social, voice interfaces and multimedia, not banner ads and traditional search.”

To learn more, check out the full report here.