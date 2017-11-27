LiveRamp Touts ‘Educational Forum’ for Improving the Consumer Experience

LiveRamp, an Acxiom company and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution, has announced the launch of the RampUp website, the online extension of LiveRamp’s RampUp events.

We’re told that RampUp’s digital presence publishes vendor-neutral articles and multimedia content from senior marketing leaders at global brands and platforms.

Their contributions highlight consumer-centric solutions to chief marketing officers’ challenges, data-driven marketing strategies and the use of technology to better support people based marketing.

How people perceive, interact and engage with a company at any point in the customer journey is top of mind for all executives. Many are grappling with how to build a customer-obsessed organization. Equipping marketers with the technologies and techniques to truly understand and connect with people is a logical starting point. Yet keeping up with the latest technology, trends and best practices is a constant challenge.

RampUp is an open forum that addresses these pain points by sourcing content from a variety of industry voices, ranging from CMOs to data privacy officers and neuroscientists. Their stories and points of view cover a wide breadth of topics that share a common theme of improving the consumer experience:

Analyzing new technology trends affecting how people interact with brands

Building data-driven teams with the right martech stack to support their work

Balancing the art and science of marketing

Presenting people-based marketing best practices and use cases

“There are a lot of educational events and content hubs that focus on using technology to solve the challenges facing the marketing industry,” said Anneka Gupta, co-president at LiveRamp. “But the content on RampUp will take a different tact, starting by focusing on what it takes to improve the consumer experience. If we collectively solve for that, we all win. In creating an open forum that allows everyone to share their thinking on best practices to this end, and collaborate and learn from each other directly, we hope to accelerate this trend.”