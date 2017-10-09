Lionsgate Brings High Tech Marketing to JIGSAW

Unity Technologies, a leading creation engine for gaming and interactive entertainment, and global content leader Lionsgate, have just announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind virtual reality (VR) advertisement for the theatrical release of Jigsaw, “the next film in the blockbuster Saw horror franchise.”

Built on Unity, the new Jigsaw Virtual Room interactive ad format is created within the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) emerging ad experience guidelines and will surface in VR apps made with Unity.

As for the experience itself, here’s what you can expect:

The Jigsaw Virtual Room is truly an authentic experience, featuring real props from the movie rendered in VR, custom voice-over from Jigsaw-himself, actor Tobin Bell, and even includes shrines to each of the eight films in the Saw franchise. The Jigsaw Virtual Room is a scalable ad, offering an immersive VR experience that is complemented with mobile video across Unity’s massive ad platform. By running the movie trailer in addition to the Virtual Room, Lionsgate will reach millions of fans through this one program.

“The Jigsaw Virtual Room is just the beginning. Now that we’ve proven broad-reaching, deeply immersive ads are possible, we expect to see this trend continue with formats including VR, AR, 360 mobile video, and playables,” said Julie Shumaker, VP of Advertiser Solutions at Unity. “Brands will have the opportunity to tell their story in a way that elicits emotional, memorable interactions. As the development platform with the highest reach in AR, VR, and mobile games, we are excited to see what marketers will do next.”