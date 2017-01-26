Leading Provider of Mobile Apps for Employee Engagement Raises $5M

MMW learned Wednesday that EmployeeChannel, Inc., a leading provider of mobile apps for employee engagement and communication, has secured $5M in Series A funding in a round led by Bill Ericson of Mohr Davidow Ventures and Gordon Ritter of Emergence Capital Partners.

EmployeeChannel comprises the former product team and investors of Navera, Inc., a company historically focused on employee benefits communication.

Building upon its experience in enterprise HR technology solutions, the EmployeeChannel product team launched a new business initiative in stealth mode in Fall 2015, to build a best-in-class mobile app that would provide a dedicated channel for organizations to engage and communicate with employees. The EmployeeChannel team released its first product in April 2016.

In response to early market feedback as well as feedback from early adopters, EmployeeChannel has continued its product development and will use new funds to fuel the expansion of its enterprise sales and marketing teams.

“We’re delighted to have the continued support of Bill Ericson of MDV and Gordon Ritter of Emergence Capital,” says Steve L. Adams, EmployeeChannel’s CEO. “When we began our new business initiative in 2015, HR and Internal Communications executives confirmed that employee communication is a top priority and that they are not satisfied with current channels of communication. With the unwavering support of MDV and Emergence Capital, we’ve been able to aggressively address this customer need and to deliver a mobile solution that re-imagines the way organizations engage and communicate with their employees.”