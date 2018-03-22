The Largest Digital Marketing Conference in the World Returns this November

DigiMarCon World 2018 Digital Marketing Conference will be held Online from November 27th to 29th, 2018, available live stream and on-demand.

According to the formal announcement, it is the largest Digital Marketing Event in the World and will be attended by thousands of Digital Marketing Professionals.

Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, the DigiMarCon World 2018 program has been specifically designed to help attendees develop their audience.

“Immerse yourself in topics such as digital strategy, programmatic advertising, web experience management, usability / design, mobile marketing & retargeting, customer engagement, user acquisition, social media marketing, targeting & optimization, video marketing, data science & big data, web analytics & A/B testing, email marketing, content marketing, conversion rate optimization, search engine optimization, paid search marketing, geo-targeting, predictive analysis & attribution, growth hacking, conversion rate optimization, growth marketing tools, marketing & sales automation, sustainable growth strategies, product marketing & UX / UI and much, much more!” a provided email reads.

Organizers say that at DigiMarCon World 2018, conventional thought will be challenged, new ways of thinking will emerge, and you will leave with your head and notebook full of action items and ideas to lead your agency / team / account to even greater success.

“There is so much happening in the digital marketing space right now today’s business owners, entrepreneurs, marketing executives, and designers need one resource that covers it all,” says Aaron Polmeer, Event Organizer. “Our conference accomplishes that – bringing together some of today’s top digital marketing minds all less than one roof for three action-packed days. It really is a can’t-miss event for anyone seeking insight into digital and social media marketing!”

