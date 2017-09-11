Kochava Touts Improvements in Audience Targeting

Ahead of the weekend, MMW was briefed by the team at Kochava — an industry leader providing holistic measurement solutions for connected devices — on its latest news.

We’re told that company is announcing what it calls “the amplification” of its independent data marketplace, the Kochava Collective, where marketers can utilize self-serve tools for crafting dynamic mobile audiences and activating them across leading DSPs, networks and social platforms.

“While Kochava platform customers have the advantage of smooth, intuitive integration, any mobile marketer can access the Kochava Collective to build custom audiences or generate lookalike audiences,” a provided statement to media reads.

Some publishers have rich mobile user data. And some networks and DSPs have a wide reach of mobile users. But outside of the major walled gardens, marketers have not had a single solution for utilizing rich mobile user data at scale. The Kochava Collective now gives savvy marketers a much-needed solution for curating robust audiences at scale that can be activated on the media platform of their choice.

“For our clients, we’re able to deliver optimal programmatic and social campaign performance when we can experiment and optimize across the maximum array of audiences,” said Garrett Dale, SVP of Optimization & Innovation at Kepler Group, a leading digital media and database services provider. “That’s why we’re so excited to be partnering with the Kochava Collective to create deterministic custom segments we can target at scale across the media ecosystem.”

