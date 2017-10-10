Klosebuy Develops New Full-Service Platform

Klosebuy Inc. has announced the expansion of its patent-pending digital marketing and loyalty platform in response to its growing channel partner base.

“Our largest of channel partners have requested the option to fully manage Klosebuy on behalf of their customers and members, and in doing so, we expect to reach an additional 100,000+ businesses nationwide,” said company president Frank Fennell.

If you’re not familiar, Klosebuy’s channel partners include large credit card processors, state restaurant associations, business consulting firms, marketing and advertising agencies, chambers of commerce, and others who manage a significant customer base of small to medium businesses and enterprise clients.

With a Klosebuy subscription, businesses instantly receive both a web and mobile app presence without hardware, integration, up-front costs, or a contract.

“We make it easy for our channel partners to market and fully manage Klosebuy for their business customers,” said CEO Gene Bardakjy. Klosebuy provides a co-branded registration site, marketing materials, and multiple user access roles to easily manage the platform on behalf of thousands of customers. “Once a channel partner is approved, Klosebuy generates the materials and credentials necessary to allow them to begin marketing Klosebuy and delivering a full-service offering to their clients that very same day – truly remarkable.”