Kitewheel Named a Leader in Customer Journey Analytics Orchestration, Visioning

Ahead of the weekend, Kitewheel — provider of a leading Customer Journey Hub for brands and agencies — announced that Forrester Research, Inc. has placed it in the “Leaders” category of both the Q3 2017 Forrester Wave™ reports for Customer Journey Analytics Visioning Platforms and Customer Journey Analytics Orchestration Platforms.

We’re told that Kitewheel is one of four leaders in both Wave reports, based on marks in the current offering and strategy categories.

Kitewheel is the only company to receive maximum points in the journey automation and orchestration criteria. Kitewheel also scored 5 out of 5 in the technology criteria, covering both security and scalability. In addition, among 10 vendors evaluated in the journey orchestration Wave report, Kitewheel scored among the highest in the services, client experience and usability criteria.

“We believe Kitewheel’s status as a leader in both the Customer Journey Orchestration and Visioning Waves is fantastic validation of our four years providing customers with the best technology to plan and execute their customer journey strategies,” says Mark Smith, President of Kitewheel. “Our inclusion is a testament for us to the power of our real-time analytics capabilities and omnichannel approach.”

