Kinetic Email Could Improve Success of Emails Sent to Consumers

As marketers seek better ways to engage consumers via email, “kinetic email” is garnering more attention.

What’s kinetic email? It’s versatile and it’s creative, for starters.

“Consumers access their email on a number of devices, including desktop, tablets and smartphones,” according to Experian. “While marketers have already designed emails to fit the screen of any device their audience uses, kinetic email enables them to develop content that is more interactive and dynamic.”

Best of all, it allows consumers to explore a brand’s offerings without leaving their inboxes — a boon to marketers with people disinclined to click on an off-site link. Retail marketers, for instance, can use carousel navigation to showcase color and size choices within an email.

The proof — as always — is in the pudding (sales).

Using data from Cross-Channel Marketing’s Q4 2016 Email Benchmark Report, Experian analysts determined that kinetic emails increased unique click rates by as much as 18.3 percent, and click-to-open rates by more than 10 percent.

Other findings included:

Email volume increased 14 percent year-over-year, while open, click and transaction rates, revenue per email and average order volumes all remained relatively stable during the same time period.

Fifty-six percent of total email opens occurred on mobile phones or tablets in Q4 2016.

Revenue per email increased to $0.08 in Q4 2016 compared with $0.06 the previous quarter.

Experian recommends rolling out new designs in a staged fashion, from simple to more complex, and measuring the performance of campaigns with and without kinetic designs.

“You can also take it a step further and test based on the type of designs, choice of products, and audience segmentation. Maybe one type of messages works better for a particular audience.”

Want to learn more about it? You can download a complimentary copy of the email benchmark report here.