What is the Key Challenge for Marketers? New CMO Council Study Sheds Light

According to the eye-opening findings of a new report shared with MMW today, sixty-six percent of marketing leaders say that their end consumers were very sensitive or extremely sensitive to variations in packaging color and consistency, reports the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council in a recently released survey report.

The report, titled “The Responsiveness Requirement: How Agile Marketers Act on Consumer Feedback to Drive Growth,” draws on new research undertaken by the CMO Council in partnership with X-Rite, Pantone, Esko, MediaBeacon and AVT, who together are global innovators in the marketing and product packaging supply chains.

So how did the report come together?

The CMO Council study investigated how organizations are faring when it comes to responding to customers and leveraging customer data and intelligence to deliver the right experience in the right moment and through the channel of the customer’s choice, whether it is a digital or physical touchpoint. The report looks at some of the obstacles in achieving a consistent, connected brand experience across all marketing channels.

