Katie Stanton Appointed to Time Board of Directors

Time Inc. announced Monday the appointment of Katie J. Stanton, Chief Marketing Officer of Color — a health technology service that offers physician-ordered genetic testing for hereditary cancer risk — and former Vice President of Global Media at Twitter, to its Board of Directors.

We’re told that Stanton will serve on the Compensation Committee of the board.

“Katie is a highly regarded executive with deep and versatile experience in digital media, including sales, content and technology. The board and the company will benefit from her vast and proven expertise and talent. We’re delighted to welcome her to the board and look forward to working with her,” said John Fahey, Chairman of the Board.

Stanton said, “I am thrilled to join the Time Inc. board at this exciting time during the company’s transformative journey. As Time Inc. expands its already significant digital offerings and extends its iconic brands across new platforms, I plan to use my experience to help the company reach its untapped potential in these dynamic times.”