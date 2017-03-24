Kantar Millward Brown Expands Ignite Network in the U.S. to Propel Mobile Advertising Measurement Forward

Media Announcement: Kantar Millward Brown today announced the latest expansion of the Ignite Network®, its leading brand marketing analytics platform, driving continued advancement in mobile advertising measurement. A leading global research agency helping businesses grow strong brands, Kantar Millward Brown now has the largest mobile panel in the industry — with over 3 million U.S. panelists — and can provide marketers more robust measurement and richer insights to inform mobile marketing decisions.

According to the 2016 Connected Life study by Kantar TNS, U.S. consumers spend 2.6 hours per day on mobile devices and eMarketer projects that mobile advertising will represent 63% of all US digital ad spending by 2020. “It’s critical for marketers and consumer insights teams to keep pace with consumers’ use of mobile,” said Stephen DiMarco, president of Kantar Millward Brown’s North American Media and Digital Practice. “Mobile is a key component of our clients’ marketing strategies and we’re committed to addressing mobile measurement challenges head-on to provide marketers the insights needed to confidently invest in this now-mainstream platform.”

Kantar Millward Brown’s Media and Digital Practice has been measuring the effectiveness of mobile advertising through their Brand Lift Insights solution for over a decade and the effectiveness of digital advertising for over two decades. With more than 2,100 mobile studies completed, it’s clear that marketers are hungry for mobile insights to guide investments and empower campaign optimization. Through the expansion of Ignite, Kantar Millward Brown has stepped up to answer the demand and will enable marketers to:

Measure the effectiveness of a wider scope of mobile campaigns, including those with smaller impression sizes

Evaluate the impact of mobile advertising on more niche, typically hard to reach, audiences

Make informed decisions to plan and optimize mobile advertising investments based on more granular insights into campaign performance

As part of this expansion, Kantar Millward Brown has partnered with SessionM, a mobile-first marketing automation and loyalty platform, and Drawbridge, a cross-device identification company that helps businesses identify, anonymously, when a single person is using multiple devices. The Drawbridge partnership will cover the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and extend to the rest of the world in the upcoming months.

This is one step in an ongoing effort to address marketers’ pain points in mobile measurement and provides a necessary foundation for enhancements as the industry evolves. “We have placed a strong emphasis on product and media innovation across mobile, TV and online to match our clients’ increased marketing spend across platforms,” added DiMarco. “Expansion of our mobile panel represents our commitment to deliver insight-rich solutions to help marketers understand how mobile advertising is contributing to brand growth.”

To learn about how Kantar Millward Brown can help you measure the effectiveness of mobile campaigns, please contact digitalsolutions@millwardbrown.com.

About Kantar Millward Brown

Kantar Millward Brown is a leading global research agency specializing in advertising effectiveness, strategic communication, media and brand equity research. The company helps clients grow great brands through comprehensive research-based qualitative and quantitative solutions. Part of Kantar, WPP’s data investment management division, Kantar Millward Brown operates in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.millwardbrown.com.