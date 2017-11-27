Kaizen Platform Now a Facebook Marketing Partner

MMW learned today that Kaizen Platform is now officially a Facebook Marketing Partner and Instagram Partner, specializing in markets across the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

“It is an honor for us to be selected as part of only 34 approved Creative Platforms,” a provided statement reads.

“This badge represents the quality advertisers receive when they use Kaizen Ad to optimize and refresh video ad creative. We are excited for our future as a Facebook Marketing Partner, specifically focusing on enabling marketers scale their creative and expand their business globally through Facebook.” says Kenji Sudo, Kaizen Platform founder and CEO.

A provided statement notes that becoming a Facebook and Instagram Marketing Partner “officially reinforces our mission at Kaizen Platform to help global brands localize and refresh high-quality video ad creative at scale.”

