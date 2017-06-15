JOINGO Confirms Launch of Woodbine Entertainment Group Mobile App

This week, JOINGO — a leading provider of mobile engagement solutions for the casino gaming industry — announced the launch of the Woodbine mobile app for iOS and Android.

According to the official word, the release of the app marks an expanding footprint in the Canadian market for JOINGO, as well as the company’s continued growth from casinos into other venues types such as horse racing.

The Woodbine mobile application has several unique offerings, including a Learn to Bet feature with a racing glossary, dining and event information with the ability to make reservations within the app, property wayfinding, and a custom-built “First Bet’s On Us” promotion that gives users a free bet when they visit Woodbine Racetrack by downloading and registering for the application. The user must be on-location to use this feature, as enforced by the JOINGO Places™ geofencing feature.

“When we set out to develop a mobile application to enhance our Guest Experience, we knew we needed an extremely capable technology partner to fulfill our vision on an aggressive timeline,” said Chris Lush, Senior Vice President of Technology, Wagering and Broadcast for Woodbine Entertainment Group. “JOINGO was a great choice, and we are very excited to announce the release of this application to our customers.”

“We are very pleased to announce the release of the Woodbine mobile application,” said Steve Boyle, CEO of JOINGO. “Woodbine is a forward-thinking partner, and we look forward to expanding the unique features of the app over time and continuing to work with the WEG team.”

The Woodbine app is now available in the App Store and Google Play.