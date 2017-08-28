JOINGO Announces New Mobile Application Platform for Events & Conferences

JOINGO, a prominent provider of mobile engagement solutions for the casino gaming industry, has just announced the development of a new mobile application platform geared toward conferences and their attendees, JOINGO Events.

Conference apps are typically extensive custom development projects, difficult and expensive to launch and rarely offering valuable functionality beyond informational content.

JOINGO Events brings the powerful JOINGO mobile loyalty platform to the conference and trade show industry, providing a quick-to-market turnkey solution.

So how does it work?

Conference attendees can log into the custom-branded conference app with their registration credentials and view information, scan others’ conference badges into their mobile contact list using the app’s built-in scanner (eliminating the need to collect business cards), view interactive real-time floor plans of the show floor and add conference events to their list of favorites.

The operator of the conference uses the JOINGO platform to send manual or triggered push notifications to conference attendees, such as alerts when a panel or special event is about to start. The JOINGO Events platform also offers all backend features of the standard JOINGO mobile loyalty system such as geofencing and geolocation of app users, an easy to use app content editor, and the JOINGO Insights reporting suite.

The first JOINGO Events conference app was created for the Casino Marketing Technology Conference, produced by Casino Journal, and is currently available on the App Store and Google Play.

