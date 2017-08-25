John Frelinghuysen Tapped for IAB Publisher-in-Residence

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) has named digital marketing veteran John Frelinghuysen as the trade group’s newest Publisher-in-Residence to tap into his insider perspective on the digital video advertising landscape.

According to a statement emailed to MMW, most recently, Frelinghuysen served as Executive Vice President for Digital Media at Disney/ABC Television, where he led digital product, technology, business development, and strategy for the ABC Network, Disney Channels, and Freeform—leveraging his deep insights into how publishers and brand marketers can navigate fundamental shifts in consumer video viewing behaviors to reach engaged audiences on a variety of screens and platforms, from OTT to mobile devices.

In this new advisory capacity, Frelinghuysen will work with IAB and its Digital Video Center of Excellence to address pressing issues and ensure robust opportunities for advertisers and publishers in the video arena. Today, most digital video advertising relies heavily on TV-centric formats and creative, which risks alienating viewers and slowing growth in ad-supported consumption and inventory. At the same time, promising new digital ad models still lack effective standards, measurement, and scalability. In tandem, there has been a dramatic change in consumer viewing habits, with the majority of U.S. adults (56%) owning a Streaming Enabled TV—a 56 percent rise from just two years ago.

Prior to joining Disney, Frelinghuysen served as Senior Vice President of Strategy for AOL, leading corporate strategy and helping secure major deals with Verizon, NBCU, and Microsoft, among others.

“John offers a powerful point-of-view as a premium, video-focused publisher at Disney and at AOL, plus years of experience supporting the IAB as a strategy consultant in driving brand advertising and measurement improvement,” said Randall Rothenberg, President and CEO, IAB. “We look forward to benefiting from his keen insights, analytic skills, and ability to rally brand marketers, media buyers, publishers, and other key stakeholders.”