ironSource Expands Programmatic Marketplace

Leading mobile monetization and marketing company ironSource recently announced the expansion of its in-app programmatic marketplace, which in addition to video inventory, will now include MRAID support for interactive ads, and viewability verification through Oracle’s Moat, a leading analytics and measurement company.

Reaching 1.5B unique consumers a month, ironSource’s in-app programmatic marketplace already includes premium in-app video inventory at massive scale, with billions of video completions a month. This new development will add interactive ads to the mix, as well as affording brand marketers full transparency on viewability and attention metrics through Moat. Preliminary data from Moat shows ironSource in-app inventory is over 96% viewable, with completion rates above 85% – well above industry benchmarks.

“While brand demand for in-app audiences has increased – especially around video – the lack of programmatic access to direct, viewable in-app inventory at scale has represented a major hurdle for brands looking to run campaigns on mobile app traffic,” said Tal Shoham, COO Mobile at ironSource. “Our programmatic marketplace solves these issues by bringing high volumes of in-app video and interactive inventory into the programmatic ecosystem, and layering viewability verification, audience tracking, and anti-fraud tools on top to create a perfect environment for brands to engage with their target audiences.”

We’re told that the ironSource platform also benefits from tens of thousands of direct SDK-integrations. These direct publisher connections not only ensure a secure and brand-safe environment for advertisers, but also give advertisers, agencies and DSPs the ability to leverage direct PMPs for access to premium supply.

“With a large portion of the top 100 grossing apps using our video monetization platform, we’re able to give brand marketers access to premium in-app supply,” continued Shoham. “But beyond the high-quality audiences that entails, we’re also able to provide brands with a positive in-app ad experience for consumers, with interactive, HD video, and even AR ad units which users actively choose to engage with.”

