IRI Partners with Jumpshot to Enhance Suite of E-Commerce Solutions

This week, IRI and Jumpshot announced a strategic partnership in which Jumpshot’s web traffic data will be added to the IRI E-commerce Solutions Suite.

If you’re not familiar, we’re told that Jumpshot tracks more than 160 billion monthly clicks, helping marketers understand consumers’ online activity.

With the addition of Jumpshot’s data, IRI’s E-commerce Solutions Suite will offer clients a deeper understanding of consumers’ online activity and access to more in-depth and precise analyses and insights at the domain, brand and product levels.

What’s more, the announcement confirms that this partnership will triple the amount of data in the IRI E-Commerce Solutions Suite, adding an additional layer of granularity and enabling more personalized, targeted insights for IRI clients.

“In today’s digital age, it’s more important than ever to understand consumer behavior on e-commerce platforms,” said Robert I. Tomei, president of Consumer and Shopper Marketing, Core Content and Insight Services for IRI. “The addition of Jumpshot’s dataset into our comprehensive e-commerce solution provides additional perspective into the consumer’s actual e-commerce transactions, online shopper journey and the elements that influence purchase behavior. We look forward to continuing to grow our base in e-commerce services, and will persist with investing in products that best support clients’ needs.”