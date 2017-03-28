Investors Place Bets on Placester’s Efforts to Simplify Marketing for Real Estate Professionals

MMW learned today that Placester, an “all-in-one marketing toolkit” for real estate professionals with lead capturing websites, lead management, email marketing, marketing automation, analytics, and more, has raised a $50M Series D round led by existing investor New Enterprise Associates (NEA).

If you’re not familiar, NEA is the global venture firm whose notable investments include SalesForce.com, MuleSoft and Box, among others.

According to a provided statement, this investment brings Placester’s total funding to $100 million.

The real estate market is remarkably different than it was a decade ago when listings were just finding their way online. The evolution is showing no signs of slowing down. Today’s real estate market relies on both digital and human touchpoints to engage the consumer in real time. Placester has seen more than 300 percent year-over-year revenue growth for the last three years by building the unified operating system to help real estate professionals run their businesses. From websites and CRM, to email marketing, data driven insights and mobile applications, Placester addresses agents’ digital needs.

“I’m excited for this next step in Placester’s journey empowering real estate professionals and the industry as a whole,” said Matt Barba, co-founder and CEO of Placester. “Across industries, leading brands realize that the screen is the most consistent touchpoint for connecting with consumers. As a result, successful digital marketing has evolved from a patchwork of tools and tactics into a unified operating system reaching far beyond the walls of the marketing department. Placester is bringing this fundamental change to real estate. This latest funding will support our aggressive product roadmap and address the full breadth of challenges and opportunities that define the future of digital for real estate professionals.”