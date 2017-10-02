Intertrust, Bitmovin Forge Strategic Partnership

Intertrust Technologies Corporation and video infrastructure provider Bitmovin have announced a strategic partnership centered around Intertrust’s ExpressPlay media monetization and content protection platforms.

“Together, Intertrust’s cloud-based platforms and Bitmovin’s end-to-end content delivery solution provide customers (such as media companies and broadcasters) with a one-stop solution for content protection and monetization,” the companies tell us in a news release.

Bitmovin offers a video player solution for Web and mobile devices as well as cloud-native video encoding software that runs anywhere. Intertrust’s ExpressPlay combines Intertrust’s world-leading multi-DRM service with Personagraph, Intertrust’s consumer data platform, creating a unique value proposition for broadcasters who wish to deploy and monetize protected video streams via paid distribution or advertising.

The partnership provides what we’re told is a one-stop solution enabling digital business models including sell-through and subscriptions, and end-to-end ad insertion into protected premium content streams.

“We’re living in an incredible time for Internet media distribution,” said Talal Shamoon, Intertrust chief executive officer. “Broadcasters, operators, and device makers now have great options for encoding, content distribution, advertising, and digital rights management – we’re thrilled to partner with Bitmovin to provide a unified end to end solution for this market.”