Intelligence Services Group Touts ‘Secure Mobile Communications’ with SaltDNA

Ahead of the weekend, iSG shared a big announcement from its partner, SaltDNA.

SaltDNA, a Cybersecurity 500 company and a respected leader in secure mobile communications for the enterprise, now offer further file attachment capabilities on the SaltDesktop application.

Having previously been able to securely transfer PDF documents, the SaltDesktop app now offers the function of sending Word, Excel, Powerpoint and other file types with complete privacy.

SaltDNA’s focus on the legal industry has driven this product update with companies such as Mishcon de Reya emphasizing the importance of secure file transfer during their legal cases.

“Working with some of the biggest enterprises in the world, SaltDNA understands the importance of sending secure file attachments along with secure messaging and calls,” said John Bailie, Marketing Manager at SaltDNA. “Having the assurance of complete privacy over every aspect of company communications is key in today’s society. This has been the major driver for our expanded file transfer capabilities. Whether sending documentation within a legal case or enterprise setting, recent leaks have once again highlighted the importance of secure communications for organizations. We are continuing to develop our platform in terms of the breadth of functionality as well as the depth of our security credentials.”

“Our clients welcome this new capability and enhancement. Expanding the ability to manage risk in a mobile communications platform at an enterprise level is why we partnered with SaltDNA,” says Bob Henderson, Founder and CEO of Intelligence Services Group, LLC.