Instart Logic Touts Latest Amazon Scores

Instart Logic, a company that prides itself on helping leading brands “deliver a faster, safer and more profitable digital experience,” announced ahead of the weekend that it has become an Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner, and has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mobile Competency status.

If you’re not familiar, APN Advanced Technology Partners must demonstrate a strong Amazon Web Services-based business, while building a robust go-to-market strategy with AWS.

AWS Mobile Competency Partners provide solutions supporting mobile developers and have deep experience working with mobile-first businesses to build, test, analyze and monitor mobile applications on Amazon Web Services. Instart Logic joins an elite group of Amazon Web Services partners that have built strong AWS-based businesses and shown the ability to deliver proven customer success.

According to the company’s official word, businesses running their Cloud, Web and Mobile applications on Amazon Web Services should immediately consider adopting Instart Logic’s powerful Cloud Application Services Platform, which will immediately improve application performance, consumer experience and security and thus increase revenue and improve customer satisfaction.

To learn more, check out Instart Logic here.