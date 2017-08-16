Instart Logic Named a ‘Visionary’ in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls

Instart Logic, a company revolutionizing cloud application performance, experience, and security, has announced that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. furthest to the right in the Visionaries quadrant of its Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls (WAFs).

“Instart Logic’s mission is to help leading global brands deliver a faster, safer, and more profitable digital experience. We are thrilled and honored to be positioned furthest to the right in the Visionaries quadrant of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls, in our very first time participating in this MQ,” says Daniel Druker, chief marketing officer at Instart Logic.

“We feel this prestigious recognition is testament to the hard work of our engineering team, and to the great success of our customers,” Druker adds. “Instart Logic’s cloud-based Web Application Firewall is part of our carrier-grade security platform which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to protect cloud, web and mobile applications from the constant and growing threat of ever more sophisticated cyber-attacks.”

