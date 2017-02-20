Insight’s Chairman and CIO will Keynote Phoenix Startup Today

Insight, a leading provider of Intelligent Technology Solutions, confirmed to MMW ahead of the weekend that its Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder Tim Crown and CIO Mike Guggemos will keynote the 2017 Phoenix Startup Week Event.

The event in question takes place today (Monday, February 20) from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Galvanize, 515 E Grant St, Phoenix, AZ 85004.

The Q&A format keynote will feature commentary on Crown’s startup experiences and highlight essential technology lessons to help startups scale their businesses from Guggemos’ CIO perspective.

”We understand that for new companies, access to the right IT infrastructure, data management perspective and a competitive device strategy can have a tangible impact on the business,” said Guggemos. “We know this first hand. Insight was started by two brothers making a big bet on themselves. Since then it has grown into a global Fortune 500 organization. Insight’s purpose is to help our clients’ businesses run smarter by offering the technology and solutions that make sense for each individual business case. To do so, we draw from a variety of places including our deep expertise in workplace technology and our own experience in growing and running a business.”

The third-annual startup week is free to attend and is hosted in various local Phoenix locations.

“Startup week offers incredibly valuable information to existing and new entrepreneurs of all shapes, backgrounds and sizes,” said Crown. “If I was in a startup or thinking about starting a new business, Startup Week is where I would be.”