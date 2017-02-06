inMarket, Reveal Mobile to Host Webinar: Mobile Location & The Tale of Retail ROI

Today, more than 84 percent of shoppers use their mobile devices inside stores, with 55 percent of shoppers saying they use their phones specifically to aid in purchase decisions.

Given that beacon-triggered mobile moments perform 5 times better than traditional mobile engagements, it’s little wonder that retail marketers are increasingly turning to mobile proximity targeting for retail customer acquisition.

But with big opportunities come big questions about making the most of what cutting edge marketing technology has to offer. To that end, inMarket, one of the largest beacon platforms in the world, and Reveal Mobile, industry leaders in audience data, are teaming up to present a webinar (“Mobile Location & The Tale of Retail ROI”) on February 22nd.

In this 45-minute webinar presented by Cameron V. Peebles, CMO of inMarket, and Matthew Davis, VP of Marketing for Reveal Mobile, the speakers “will shed light on best practices for using location in retail, present case studies from world-class advertisers such as Starbucks and analyze the status and quality of location data available to the retail industry.”

The knowledgeable presenters plan to provide attendees with a “clearer picture of the current status of the industry, detailed knowledge of the infrastructure deployed throughout the US, and a gameplan for creating, calculating and increasing ROI.”

All told, the webinar comes at an opportune time in this new year. If past is prologue, beacon-based mobile campaigns will become a higher priority for the world’s largest advertisers as 2017 progresses.

inMarket, for example, experienced 100% YoY growth in clients on its beacon platform in 2016 and now serves more than 200 top brands and retailers including Heineken, Clorox, Energizer, and Rite Aid. One client, Johnsonville Sausage, even experienced a 24 percent sales lift versus control stores, thanks to in-store mobile engagement via inMarket.

To learn more or to register for the webinar, click here.