inMarket Names First Chief Marketing Officer, Mobile Veteran Cameron V. Peebles

InMarket, the industry’s foremost beacon proximity advertising leader, has a new chief marketing officer.

On Wednesday, the Venice, California-based mobile moments company announced that Cameron V. Peebles will serve as inMarket’s first CMO.

Cameron joins the team as a respected mobile veteran with nearly two decades of valuable experience in integrated marketing, strategy, pipeline optimization, creative design, public relations and strategic positioning.

Having previously led marketing initiatives for mobileStorm, Stamps.com Enterprise and Nero Software, Peebles most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer of Airpush, a top global mobile advertising platform. At Airpush, Cameron was credited was bootstrapping the company to $100 million in revenue, while helping the company to rack up a wide array of industry accolades, including Marketing Department of the Year (Gold) at the 2015 Best in Biz International Awards, and Marketing Executive of the Year (Silver) at the 2015 Best in Biz U.S. Awards.

“Since 2010, inMarket has set the standard for real time engagement at the moment of truth and helped brands gain unprecedented advantage through beacon technology at scale. Now, as our space matures and we enter a seventh consecutive year of growth, we know that sharing our vision with the community will be an integral part of our next chapter,” said Todd Dipaola, CEO and cofounder of inMarket. “Cameron has the perfect blend of marketing experience, savvy and the entrepreneurial spirit to lead our marketing team to continued success in the future.”

Cameron’s arrival at inMarket comes at a time of widespread growth for the company known for its market-leading beacon deployments in retail, bars, restaurants and nightlife.

InMarket credits its success to the strength of its retail beacon platform, which topped 100,000 retail locations last year. In December, the company launched its inBar on-premise customer engagement solution to more than 23,000 entertainment venues (read more about it here) and its comScore-verified reach of 50 million monthly active users.

“The strategies and technologies that brands use to engage with consumers in mobile have been consistently improving since the introduction of smartphones nearly a decade ago,” Cameron is quoted in a release issued by the company. “inMarket’s industry leading technology, impressive track record of driving ROI and history of consistent growth is second to none. I’m very proud to be leading the company’s marketing initiatives as we expand even faster and reach many more exciting milestones.”

Hitting the ground running in his new position, Cameron will present an inMarket co-sponsored webinar (“Mobile Location & The Tale of Retail ROI”) on February 22nd. During the 45 min. presentation, Cameron “will shed light on best practices for using location in retail, present case studies from world-class advertisers such as Starbucks and analyze the status and quality of location data available to the retail industry.” To learn more or to register for the webinar, click here.