The new year is almost here—and with it comes fresh new marketing strategies. From new platforms to fresh approaches, marketers will be surrounded by innovative ways to expand their brands’ reach. Of course, figuring out which tools and techniques to focus on can be overwhelming. So, we’ve sorted through a host of recent research reports to determine which trends are expected to benefit marketers in the new year.

MDG Advertising’s new infographic, 5 Big Marketing Trends to Watch in 2018, visually explains:

The shift from macro-influencers to micro-influencers

The rise of augmented reality platforms – and what that means for brands

AI-powered applications that increased brands’ efficiency

How customer journey mapping can reach wider audiences

