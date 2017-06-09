MAW recently shared the insightful findings of a new survey by Animoto, a cloud-based video creation service that produces video from photos, video clips, and music.

According to the report in question, the final word in social media may soon be lots fewer words — and a whole lot more video.

Animoto researchers weren’t shocked. After all, they had heard Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg say in a recent earning call that “Ten years ago, most of what we shared and consumed online was text. Now it’s photos, and soon most of it will be video.”

Today, “video-first” has become a reality for consumers and marketers alike.

“After Animoto surveyed 1,000 consumers and 500 marketers to find out how video is making an impact, the data showed that 64 percent of consumers say watching a marketing video on Facebook has influenced a purchase decision in the last month,” the report explains. “And 81 percent of marketers are optimizing their social videos for mobile viewership, including 39% that are creating square and/or vertical videos.”

The top three channels for social video? Facebook, Instagram Stories, and Snapchat are currently the leaders of the pack.

Check out the full infographic below.