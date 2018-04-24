Share
Spring is here, and now’s the perfect time for brands to freshen up their digital marketing efforts. So, how do marketers eliminate the clutter from their marketing strategy? In MDG’s new infographic, readers will learn which old and tired digital tactics to throw out this spring, and which fresh, new marketing techniques will help them grow their businesses in the seasons to come.
MDG Advertising’s new infographic, “Spring Cleaning for Digital Marketers: 4 Things Every Brand Should Do Now,” shows:
- Which social networks marketers should engage on
- The importance of cleaning up data and securing it properly
- Why mobile load speed is a top priority
- Why marketers should go all in on marketing attribution