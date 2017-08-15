Infographic: What Must Marketers Know About Looming Fall Shopping Trends

With kids back in school and fall right around the corner, marketers are gearing up for a new season of opportunities.

How are consumers shopping for Halloween items, candies, decorations, costumes and toys this year? For marketers who want to make the most of their mobile and digital marketing efforts, expect the established trends of recent years to continue this year.

According to Blue Fountain Media, Halloween is the unofficial kickoff for the entire “holiday season.”

Based on the findings of a Nielsen’s Harris Poll, the team at Blue Fountain Media discovered how Americans behave as they shop for Halloween.

They compiled all their findings into a fun, spooky, easy-to-read haunted house infographic shared below.