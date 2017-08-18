INFOGRAPHIC: Millionaire’s Index Reveals Healthy, Maturing App Economy

A new report from Pollen and its partners at Priori Data dishes details about what is now deemed to be a “very healthy and maturing app economy.”

For the first time, the report also calls out the clear emergence of the “torso” of revenues made on the app stores.

The traditional L-curve of revenue distribution has changed. No longer do the top 100 publishers dominate the marketplace. Today, the trend is “an emergence of developers starting to make meaningful revenues by breaking out of the long tail and creating this emerging torso, or middle-class of app developers.”

The following infographic provides some nitty gritty details, but highlights include the facts that thousands of developers are now making more than $1 million in the app stores and that games still make up “the lion’s share of earnings.”