INFOGRAPHIC: Cracking the Digital Habits of the Elusive Millennial Male

The folks at Videology recently surveyed a set of millennial males (18-34) to get some insights into their media habits.
And the findings, which are shared in a new infographic, reveal the following:
53% already ‘cut the cord’ // 14% plan to do so in 2017 // 33% will pay for cable in 2017
11% plan to buy a wearable in 2017 // 27% plan to upgrade their internet speed this year
75% would rather give up cable than streaming services
61% primarily stream movies through a connected device, their computer or a mobile devices
