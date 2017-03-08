InfoClutch Announces Email Marketing Summit 2017

InfoClutch, a well-known database marketing solution provider, has just announced the Email Marketing Summit 2017.

The event, we’re told, is going to be held on March 14th, 2017 in the Lone Star State of Texas.

“The Email Marketing Summit 2017 features experienced marketing professionals and well-known international speakers of companies from various industries located across the globe. With the interactive session, we aim to provide insight into the best practices of email marketing that can be leveraged by businesses to better engage and communicate with new and existing customers,” reads a written statement shared with MMW.

“Organized for IT companies, in particular, this Summit 2017 will give companies the right exposure and educative interactions that will be of great help for their future endeavors,” says Lisa Angela, Marketing Manager at InfoClutch.

For more insight about next week’s Summit, click here.