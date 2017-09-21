INFO Releases 3rd Annual CPG Sales Lift Measurement Benchmarks

In case you missed it, earlier this week 4INFO — an identity and engagement solutions company — released its 2017 4INFO CPG Sales Lift Benchmarks to help brand advertisers evaluate and compare the Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) of their mobile ad campaigns.

4INFO’s third annual benchmarks report — based on 248 studies across 138 brands conducted by Nielsen Catalina Solutions (NCS) — reveals a continued upward trajectory for mobile ad campaign effectiveness with the average ROAS increasing 30 percent over 2015, and nearly 50 percent over 2013.

“Advertisers are increasingly aware it’s possible to link digital impressions to in-store sales transaction data. What’s more, they’re demanding it,” said Tim Jenkins, CEO of 4INFO. “And in a world filled with bots, ad blockers, tightening media budgets and increasing scrutiny of digital ad effectiveness – closed-loop measurement offers advertisers a level of transparency, insight and assurance that their media dollars are making an impact.”

According to the report, mobile accounts for 71 percent of total digital minutes in the U.S. alone. With shoppers consuming more digital content via mobile devices, advertisers are shifting digital ad budgets with mobile ad spending expected to nearly triple desktop display by 2017.2

“This is the most comprehensive benchmarks report we’ve completed to date – examining the strategic importance of ROAS data, as well as providing advertisers new insights into very practical campaign areas,” Jenkins added. “As CPG brand advertisers expand their investment in mobile, they need to know if campaigns are driving a return to justify increased spend, and this report can help them immediately.”

Want to know more, check out the report here.