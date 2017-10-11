Industry Veteran Tapped to Lead AdColony’s App-Install Team

MMW learned this week that AdColony, the largest independent mobile advertising platform, is welcoming Tim O’Neil to the company.

O’Neil comes to AdColony as the VP of Performance Advertising, North America.

“In the newly created position, O’Neil will lead AdColony’s industry leading app install business in North America, bringing a decade of mobile advertising experience to the role,” an emailed statement reads.

O’Neil is joining one of the most well-established and successful performance advertising teams in the industry. The company continues to be a leader in app install campaigns for over 90 percent of the top grossing apps in the Apple App Store and Google Play store. AdColony is consistently ranked as the top mobile video advertising platform in the world and a Top 5 mobile advertising platform across all formats by the largest app install attribution partners including AppsFlyer, Tune, Kochava, and Adjust.

“We’ve seen the performance advertising market continue to grow and evolve, and AdColony continues to be a go-to partner for the largest and most successful app publishers in the world,” said Bryan Buskas, Chief Customer Officer at AdColony. “Tim brings years of mobile performance experience to AdColony, and I can’t wait to see the business continue to grow under his leadership.”