Industry First Mixed Reality Marketing Summit Coming in September

Mixed Reality Ventures (MRV), an international holding company for early stage mixed reality platforms, is launching the marketing and advertising industry’s first ever Mixed Reality Marketing Summit.

Created by the founders of the EXMA and Hispanicize events, Fernando Anzures and Manny Ruiz, respectively. The groundbreaking summit will take place in New York City’s PlayStation Theater on Thursday, September 6.

From the official release emailed to MMW:

The summit’s first round of speakers includes a world-class line-up of leaders impacting how brands are approaching mixed, augmented and virtual reality, including: Brett Leonard, award-winning filmmaker and director of “Lawnmower Man”; Joanna Popper, Global Head of Location Based Entertainment, HP; Rori Duboff, Managing Director Content Innovation – Extended Reality, Accenture; Dorothy Dowling, CMO, Best Western Hotels and an early adopter of AR marketing strategies; Gabriele Corcos, celebrity chef and immersive entrepreneur; Chris Bobotis, Director of Immersive, Adobe; Amber Osborne (Forbes #2 Social CMO), CMO, Doghead Simulations; and Tanya Laird, Founder and CEO, Digital Jam. The Mixed Reality Marketing Summit will be emceed by Stewart Rogers, Director of Marketing Technology at VentureBeat.

“In the age of mixed reality and spatial computing, companies like Magic Leap, are unveiling technologies that will quickly become mainstream and will upend the marketing industry as we know it,” said marketing futurist Cathy Hackl, partner at Mixed Reality Ventures and co-author of “Marketing New Realities: An Introduction to Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality Marketing, Branding, & Communications”. “Our summit will help brands get ahead of the curve with practical, impactful and actionable ways to master marketing’s new reality today.”

Registration information is available here mixedrealitymarketingsummit.com.