Immersion, Perception Bring Haptics to Human Machine Interfaces, Content

On Monday, MMW learned that Immersion Corp. — a leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology — and Perception — a New York-based firm specializing in conceptual human machine interface design and visualizations — have formed a collaboration to bring high-quality tactile effects to human machine interfaces and content experiences.

We’re told that the team at Perception functions as strategic design advisor, visionary ideation consultant and architect of the future.

Working with Immersion, Perception is incorporating haptic effects into design projects to enable clients to leverage high-quality touch technologies that enhance consumer interactions and reach key audiences with brand experiences.

According to the official word on the collaboration, numerous companies have adopted Immersion’s technology, which is now in more than three billion digital devices in the mobile, wearable, and gaming spaces.

“Together with Perception, we are enabling the creation of more memorable, meaningful experiences for companies, brands and consumers that utilize the power of touch,” Chris Ullrich, Vice President of User Experience and Analytics at Immersion. “This collaboration has the potential to transform the way consumers engage with devices and digital content and to make haptics pervasive among human machine interfaces.”