Immersion Inks Multi-Year License Agreement With Mitsubishi Electric

Big news in the tech and automotive space.

MMW has learned that Immersion Corporation — a leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology — has signed a multi-year license agreement with Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

We can confirm that Mitsubishi Electric is licensing Immersion’s haptics IP for its automotive solutions.

Immersion’s high-quality touch feedback technology enhances in-vehicle interfaces and applications. Increasingly, haptics is being designed into automotive applications as more and more vehicles incorporate high-quality tactile effects for operations such as entertainment, navigation and climate control.

“The sense of touch enhances the user experience, and we are pleased to work with Mitsubishi Electric to add haptics to its automotive applications,” said Nobumitsu Shimada, Immersion’s Representative Director and Country Manager for Japan. “Throughout the automotive interior, we look forward to seeing Mitsubishi Electric’s next-generation interfaces enabled by our technology.”